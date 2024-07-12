Over the years, many Bollywood films have tackled pressing social issues, sparking important conversations and sometimes even inspiring change. Here’s a closer look at some of these impactful films, their narratives, and the critical social issues they addressed.

1. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Aamir Khan’s directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par, focuses on dyslexia, a learning disorder often misunderstood in India. The film tells the story of Ishaan, an eight-year-old boy who struggles with academic performance and is sent to a boarding school. There, he meets an unconventional art teacher, played by Aamir Khan, who recognizes Ishaan’s condition and helps him rediscover his confidence and creativity.

2. Pink (2016)

Pink is a courtroom drama that tackles the issue of consent and women’s rights. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan as a retired lawyer who takes up the case of three young women accused of attempted murder, the film highlights the pervasive culture of victim-blaming and the societal pressures faced by women in India.

3. Article 15 (2019)

Inspired by true events, Article 15 stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a newly appointed police officer in a rural India station who confronts caste-based discrimination. The film is named after Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth.

4. Pad Man (2018)

Pad Man, starring Akshay Kumar, is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who revolutionized menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating affordable sanitary pads. The film sheds light on the stigma surrounding menstruation and the lack of access to sanitary products for many women.

5. Queen (2013)

Queen is a feel-good film about self-discovery and empowerment. Kangana Ranaut plays Rani, a young woman from Delhi who embarks on a solo honeymoon trip to Europe after her fiancé calls off their wedding. The film celebrates female independence and the journey of finding oneself.

6. Swades (2004)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Swades tells the story of Mohan Bhargava, a successful NASA scientist who returns to India to find his nanny and ends up staying to help develop his village. The film addresses issues such as brain drain, rural development, and the importance of contributing to one’s homeland.

7. Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan returns to this list with Dangal, a biographical sports drama based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita. The film tackles gender inequality and promotes women in sports, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of female athletes.

8. My Name is Khan (2010)

9. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Akshay Kumar strikes again with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a film that tackles the issue of open defecation and sanitation in rural India. The story revolves around a man’s mission to build a toilet for his wife, who refuses to live in a house without one.

10. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, Dear Zindagi is a gentle exploration of mental health. The film follows Kaira, a young cinematographer struggling with unresolved issues, who finds solace and guidance in her unconventional therapist, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

11. Mardaani (2014)

Rani Mukerji stars as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless police officer who takes on human trafficking in Mardaani. The film sheds light on the dark and dangerous world of child trafficking and sexual exploitation.

12. Secret Superstar (2017)

Secret Superstar tells the story of a young girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer but faces opposition from her conservative father. With the support of her mother, she pursues her passion anonymously by posting videos on YouTube.

13. PK (2014)

Aamir Khan stars in PK as an alien who questions the practices and beliefs of various religions on Earth. The film uses humor and satire to critique blind faith, superstitions, and the commercialization of religion.

14. Udta Punjab (2016)

Udta Punjab is a gritty drama that explores the drug epidemic in Punjab. Featuring an ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh, the film portrays the devastating impact of drug addiction on individuals and society.

15. Chhapaak (2020)

Starring Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film follows her journey from being a victim to a crusader for justice and rehabilitation for other survivors.

16. Panga (2020)

Kangana Ranaut stars in Panga, a film about a former kabaddi player who makes a comeback to the sport after becoming a mother. The film addresses issues of women’s empowerment, balancing career and family, and the importance of following one’s passion.

17. Thappad (2020)

Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, is a hard-hitting drama about a woman who decides to leave her husband after he slaps her at a party. The film challenges the normalization of domestic violence and questions the limits of tolerance in relationships.

18. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, a romantic comedy that addresses homosexuality and societal acceptance. The film follows the love story of two men and their struggle for acceptance within their families.

19. Newton (2017)

Newton, starring Rajkummar Rao, is a satirical drama about a government clerk who is determined to conduct a free and fair election in a conflict-ridden area. The film addresses issues of democracy, corruption, and the challenges of conducting elections in remote regions.

20. Section 375 (2019)

Section 375, starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha, is a courtroom drama that explores the complexities of rape laws in India. The film delves into the legal and ethical dilemmas surrounding consent, false accusations, and the pursuit of justice.

Bollywood has proven time and again that it can be a powerful medium for social change. These films, each in their unique way, have addressed critical social issues and inspired important conversations. They remind us that cinema is not just about entertainment but also about reflection, awareness, and the potential for transformation. As audiences, we have the power to support and amplify these narratives, contributing to a more informed and empathetic society.

