On its opening day, Sarfira has collected 2.50 crores at the box office. This of course a low number considering the credentials attached with the film. However, a content film is being treated quite differently at the box office these days and it all boils down to how well has it been received by the audiences on the opening day and what kind of growth is seen over the weekend. Hence, even if the start may be slow, there is always potential to grow much higher.

In case of Sarfira, the indications were there on the basis of advance booking that amongst audiences it would be a wait and watch approach. In fact that was the reason why after starting slowly in the morning shows (also partly impacted by rains in Maharashtra, the key market for the film), the evening and night shows were relatively better. In fact today, the morning and afternoon shows have been much better, which means Day 2 could result in a very good jump overall. If the numbers could go all the way to 4 crores today then that would be quite nice as it would convey good acceptance of the film.

The film is a remake but there are a few new elements which have been added in the narrative that makes it a fresh watch. It’s all about audiences warming up to that in quick time so that the impact can be seen by the time the weekend comes to a close. It’s a well made film with Akshay Kumar leading the show and deserves to find an audience for itself.

