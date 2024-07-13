Akshay Kumar is back on the big screens, and this time with a very promising project! We’re talking about Sarfira, which was released today. The Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru received favorable reviews from audiences and critics. But how much did it earn on day 1? Scroll below for early trends at the box office.

There are currently ample options at the ticket windows. To begin with, Kalki 2898 AD maintains its hold run despite completing two weeks in theatres. It has also been declared a box office hit in the Hindi language. Kamal Haasan has also arrived today with Indian 2, and there remains a massive fan base for the franchise.

Sarfia opening day collection to remain on the lower side

Sarfira is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth as the pre-release buzz remained low. It is also because of its leading star, Akshay Kumar, who has delivered some huge disappointments, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ram Setu, and Selfiee. The star power has indeed been impacted, but hopefully, Akki will redeem himself with his latest release!

As per the latest trends flowing in, Sarfira has added box office collections in the range of 2.50-3.50 crores on day 1. Needless to say, this is an underwhelming opening starring a superstar like Akshay Kumar. But there is decent competition from Kalki 2898 AD, and Indian 2. With growing word-of-mouth, hopefully, the film will end up enjoying a good run in its lifetime!

More about Sarfira

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. It is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed Soorarai Pottru (2020). It is jointly produced by 2D Entertainment, Abundantia Entertainment, and Cape Of Good Films

