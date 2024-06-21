Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal's Bromance Box Office: 20 Films & 123 Crore - ‘Sarfira’ To Take The Baton!

Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal have been crowned as the mavericks of comedy in Indian Cinema, with both the stars starring in culture-shaping comedy films in India. The two are set to reunite on the big screen after 12 years with Sarfira. But did you know that this will be their 21st collaboration, and most of the twenty films they have done together have been huge successes? Decoding their box office collection ratio here!

Sarfira’s energetic trailer has been buzzing on all social media platforms this week. Following a poster release from Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film, Sarfira released its trailer, which took the internet by storm. The trailer, trending #1 on YouTube for several days, reflected the entrepreneurial energy of the film and the “can-do” attitude that Akshay Kumar’s character possessed. The fans are ecstatic about Kumar’s return to content-driven cinema and eagerly await the film’s release.

While the first poster look left Akshay‘s fans extremely excited, his co-star Paresh Rawal lauded the star and wrote on X, “The finest film of Akshay Kumar.” Responding to him, Akshay replied, “Thank you so much, Paresh Bhai. Your presence added so much to this film. I’m glad to be reunited onscreen with you after 12 years.”

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have worked together in some iconic films over the years. Hera Pheri and Hera Pheri 2 are some of the classic pieces in Indian cinema comedy, with their characters, Raju and Babu Rao, having a separate fanbase. Some other movies that the pair have done together include Mohra, Welcome, Bhagam Bhag and Garam Masala. The duo was last seen together on screen in OMG (Oh My God) in 2012. OMG was also their biggest hit, earning 123 Crore at the worldwide box office. Out of the 20 films that they have done together, most of them have been comedies. From super hit movies like Bhool Bhulaiya and Phir Hera Phir to De Dana Dan and Bhagam Bhaag. Paresh and Akshay’s duo has delivered some of the biggest comedy classics.

While they share an equation of over two decades, Sarfira marks their 21st collaboration, leaving the fans delighted! Up till now, from the 20 movies they have co-starred in, 12 have been hits and super hits, while only 8 have delivered either an average result or have been flops. The success ratio of the Hera Pheri duo is almost 60 percent.

Given their hit of strings, fans are just wondering if Sarfira can continue the legacy. Paresh and Akshay will share the screen again for Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle.

Akshay’s Upcoming Film

Sarfira, helmed by Sudha Kongara, a national award-winning filmmaker, looks to be an engrossing drama set against the backdrop of aviation and start-ups. Starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, and Seema Biswas, the film has a stirring story that encourages the average person to follow their dreams. After seeing him in critically acclaimed roles in movies like “Baby,” “Airlift,” and “Special 26,” fans of the versatile actor are looking forward to something new from him.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), South superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), and Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi (Dialogues by Pooja Tolani), Sarfira is a G.V. Prakash Kumar musical. Sarfira will be released in theaters on July 12, 2024.

