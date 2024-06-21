Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol worked together in the 2009 movie Dev D. While it is cited as one of the most incredible Hindi movies, the duo doesn’t get along well in real life. After the movie, Anurag and Abhay never worked together as they had conflicts due to differences. The two have been public about their fallout.

Some time ago, Abhay Deol called Anurag Kashyap a liar and a toxic person. “He went in public and said a lot of lies about me,” Deol once said about Anurag Kashyap. In an interview, Anurag was asked about his rift with Abhay Deol. Kashyap stated that Abhay won’t be able to face the truth if he speaks the truth.

Anurag Kashyap On Abhay Deol’s Allegations

The Gangs of Wasseypur director was asked his thoughts on the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star, who called him ‘toxic’. Anurag responded, “I am not bad at maintaining relationships. Abhay, I have not met him since the shooting of Dev D. He didn’t even come for promotions, and he has never spoken to me since. If he wants to call me toxic, fine, it’s his side of the story.”

In an interaction with Janice Sequeira, the Bad Cop actor said, “The truth can’t be spoken, because if I will speak the truth, he won’t be able to show his face. There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like s**t.”

In the same interview, Anurag was asked about the allegations that he replaced Pankaj Jha with Pankaj Tripathi in Gangs of Wasseypur. Anurag called it a misunderstanding and said that at that time, Pankaj Jha joined the Osho ashram and wasn’t into acting. Kashyap revealed that he was running on a tight budget for the movie. He had to get someone, and that’s why he cast Tripathi at the last minute.

