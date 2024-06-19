Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undisputedly one of the best actors in Bollywood. He’s finally getting his due credit, thanks to Anurag Kashyap, who trusted him with projects like Sacred Games and Gangs Of Wasseypur. While the actor is grateful to his director, he claims they’re not “friends” despite working on multiple successes. Scroll below for more details!

There was a time when fashion designers refused to collaborate with Nawazuddin because of his appearance. The incident happened in 2012, when Gangs of Wasseypur screened at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. But today, he’s loved and much appreciated as an actor more than any other factor.

In a new interview with Indian Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his gratitude to Anurag Kashyap for introducing him to a greater platform via Gangs Of Wasseypur. He also called him a “special director” since multiple of his films with the filmmaker have reached an international stage like Cannes.

However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui confessed that he isn’t really friends with Anurag Kashyap. “Anurag and I are not even friends, frankly speaking. If we sit together, we might not even talk to each other for hours. We are like that. We have flown together, traveled together for 5-6 hours without saying a word, maybe we’ll ask if you have matchsticks, or come, let’s eat something or drink. We only discuss these things. We don’t talk much. But Anurag has a special place in my heart. I always want him to be healthy and make films even if he doesn’t cast me in them. Anurag should always keep making films. Kabhi koi aanch nahi aani chaahiye Anurag ko bass (Anurag should never have any problems),” he added.

During the conversation, Nawazuddin also shared that Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu constantly checked on him while he was depressed and battling alcohol addiction.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Virat Kohli Beats Shah Rukh Khan With 88% Margin To Become India’s Most Valued Celebrity Brand; Akshay Kumar & Alia Bhatt Slip To Lower Rankings – Check Out The Top 10

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News