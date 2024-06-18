Virat Kohli has done it again. He is not only the highest-paid Indian celebrity on Instagram but also the most valued! Kroll has released a report on Celebrity Brand Valuation Rankings 2023, featuring Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan in the Top 10. Scroll below for all the details!

The leading independent global risk and financial advisory solutions firm, Kroll, has released “Brands, Business, Bollywood” – its ninth edition of the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study. It ranks India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence.

Brands, Business, and Bollywood list India’s Top 23 celebrities with a combined brand valuation of $1.9 billion. Interestingly, this is an 18% jump from 2023’s valuation of $1.6 billion. The list of Celebrity Brand Valuation is led by Virat Kohli, with a brand value of $227.9 million.

Virat Kohli is followed by Ranveer Singh, who’s slipped to the second rank with a total of $203.1 million. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor toppled the list in 2022 with a brand value of $181.7 million, while the former Indian cricket captain stood at $176.9 million. Clearly, the tables have turned, and how?

Shah Rukh Khan, with a massive surge in his brand endorsement portfolio to $120.7 million, is in the third spot. He’s made his entry to the list for the first time since 2020. Thanks to Jawan, Dunki, and Pathaan, his value has also risen by $65 million compared to the previous year.

Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt slipped to the fourth and fifth positions, with their numbers standing at $111.9 and $101.1 million, respectively.

Take a look at the complete ranking in Celebrity Brand Valuation 2023 below:

Virat Kohli: $227.9 million Ranveer Singh: $203.1 million Shah Rukh Khan: $120.7 million Akshay Kumar: $111.9 million Alia Bhatt: $101.1 million Deepika Padukone: $96 million MS Dhoni: $95.8 million Sachin Tendulkar: $91.3 million Amitabh Bachchan: $83.6 million Salman Khan: $81.7 million

Special mention to Kiara Advani, who jumped from the 16th to the 12th ranking within a single year. Another celebrity worth mentioning is Katrina Kaif, who returned to the list of India’s most-valued celebrity brands after five years.

