We are just a few days away from Ishq Vishk Rebound’s release in theatres. It’s a sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasurywala. The movie is a love triangle between three college students amidst all the dance and fun they have together.

Ishq Vishk Rebound brings back the lost college rom-com movies that have been missing in Bollywood for a long time. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film stars Rohit Saraf. Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal. As the sequel is all set to hit the theatres, one might wonder what the cast of the first movie has to say. Well, actress Shehnaz Treasurywala, who played Alisha in the 2003 film, shared her excitement.

Shenaz Treasurywala on Ishq Vishk Rebound

In an interview, the Ishq Vishk star wished good luck to the sequel’s cast and hopes it turns out to be special for them as well. Shehnaz said, “I’ve watched a little bit of it. It’s cute. It’s nice to see the same songs and it did make me a little nostalgic. I wish the new actors of Ishq Vishk Rebound all the best. I hope the film becomes a big hit like Ishq Vishq. The new version of Chot Dil Pe Lagi looks really cute. I’m very excited to watch the movie. I’ll go to watch it for sure.”

In the same interview with News18, the actress stated that being a part of Ishq Vishk didn’t change her career. “I did the movie and went back to MTV. And then I fell in love with a guy and moved to Thailand and did shows for MTV Asia. And then we moved to Hong Kong. We left India four years after Ishq Vishq, which wasn’t the best decision to take in terms of career. But I was in love. You do crazy things when you’re in love,” stated Shehnaz Treasurywala.

Ishq Vishk Rebound’s ‘Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar’ has received a fantastic reaction from the fans. Many are happy that the makers didn’t remake it completely and made Sonu Nigam sing the track.

