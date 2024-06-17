Horror comedy Munjya, which belongs to Dinesh Vijan’s iconic horror-comedy Universe that started with Stree, is having a great run at the box office. The film crossed the 50 crore mark on Sunday, and actor Abhay Verma was elated by such a brilliant response.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Abhay opened up about the success of the film, not just in terms of box office but also in terms of other factors since it is such a risk to make a film of this genre in India. However, the audiences have proved their loyalty to this genre in particular.

Interestingly, this would be Abhay’s second success after his OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan, where he played a layered character of a youth torn between the love for his beloved and duties towards the nation during the freedom struggle. His character was well-crafted and he proved his mettle in his theater debut with Munjya.

As Munjya completed 10-day run at the box office, earning more than 50 crores, Abhay Verma, in an exclusive conversation with us, reacted to the film’s box office success. The actor said, “Yeah, honestly, it feels really special to wake up to some crores in life. That’s for sure.”

He further added, “And not just in terms of money that I am talking, I am talking about the appreciation that people are giving to the film by buying the tickets in huge numbers and taking their families to go with them; after a long time.”

On commenting about how tough it is to pull of such horror comedies and how good it feels when the attempt is successful, Abhay Verma added, “When I saw it yesterday, I was really happy that 5-year-old kids have come along with their grandmothers. So, they are all watching the film together. It was so special that the whole family could come to see me.

Otherwise, sometimes there is a film for only the youth in the family. So, it is bound to certain criteria. But this film is for the masses. And I am so happy that people are loving it. Yeah, because there is no space for horror comedies in India.”

For the unversed, Munjya belongs to Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Universe, which started with Stree and was followed by Bhediya. It will now proceed towards Stree 2.

