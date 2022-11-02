The well-known director Dinesh Vijan, who is all set for his next production ‘Bhediya’ starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, talked about working with the music composers Sachin Sanghvi, and Jigar Saraiya.

Dinesh is known for several movies such as ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ and ‘Cocktail’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dinesh Vijan said: “I have lost count of how many films we have collaborated on, yet every album they approach seems like it’s their first. Working with them is just so much fun, and I hope we will collaborate on many more projects in the future because the music they make is truly magical.”

On the other hand, Sachin-Jigar, who are known for their compositions in ‘Jee Karda’ from ‘Badlapur’ or ‘Tere Mere Beech Mein’, ‘Gulabi’ and many more said that working with Dinesh Vijan was quite fun and there was a comfort zone between them so the communication was easy.

“Working with Dinesh brings an unmatched sense of comfort. He is the one person we can go to at any time with a song idea, and he will give us options that are even better. Communication with him was easy and this is what makes things simple because music is one of the first things that comes out of the curtain to communicate what a film is about,” added Jigar.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ features Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead as Bhaskar Chopra and Dr Anika Kothari respectively. Other noted actors in the film include Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. Shraddha Kapoor will be making a special appearance in the song ‘Thumkeshwari’- reprising her role from Stree. It is all set to release on November 25.

Must Read: Pathaan Teaser Is Copied? Netizens Spot Major Similarities Between Shah Rukh Khan’s Film & Captain America, WAR, Tiger Zinda Hai: “Literally Every Single Scene Is…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram