Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday is no less than a festival in India. Today i.e., November 2 marks SRK’s 57th birthday which is being celebrated by his diehard fans nationwide. On the eve of his birthday, King Khan addressed a sea of his fans via the balcony of his adobe Mannat. He was seen waving and sending flying kisses to his fans that were waiting outside his house to get a glimpse of their favourite actor.

Since morning, SRK’s fans have been sharing their favourite anecdotes about the superstar that is making headlines every hour.

Following the same, we bring to you an interesting throwback story about Shah Rukh Khan when he proved his ‘gentleman’ title for all the adorable reasons. We recently came across an old video of King Khan where he’s seen holding Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan’s hand at an event. In the now-viral clip, SRK is seen holding Salma Khan’s hand till her car arrives.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan is seen making Salma Khan sit comfortably in the car. By the looks of it, the videos seem to be from a function which was also attended by Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Agnihotri, his bodyguard Shera and others. The video which recently surfaced on the web has been shared by an Instagram page Naughty World. Watch it below:

After being at the loggerheads, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have always been with each other’s family side and share a warm relationship. We have often seen them standing by each other during tough times. During Aryan Khan’s drug case, the Dabangg actor was seen spending some time with the Khan parivaar.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Pathaan makers dropped the official teaser which is being lauded by one and all. Apart from his, Shah Rukh Khan also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline.

