Post The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2 success, Anupam Kher is returning to the screens with Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai along with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and others. In a recent interview, the actor talked about how he doesn’t feel that the Hindi film industry is suffering from negativity and shared what can be the possible reason for the box office failures. Scroll below to get the scoop!

In the last few months, apart from Kher’s The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, none of the films of the popular celebrities like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar worked at the box office. Many state that it’s the Boycott Bollywood trend that’s causing a dent to films. However, Anupam doesn’t feel it’s true.

Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Anupam Kher shared, “I think people have changed in the last two years. With the Covid and lockdown, the audience has gone through a change. Anything that is fake doesn’t touch them, anything that is real, they will go for it. It is a good churning for us. We need to rethink. People have gone through their own tragedy, trauma, fears. So, they won’t like anything fake today. If is film is made with honesty, from the heart, it will resonate with the audience. In these two years, they also got to see a lot of world cinema. They have a choice now.”

Talking about how he didn’t see a single negative comment post Uunchai’s trailer, Anupam said, “Today, whatever we post, there is some negative comment. But for Uunchai, I didn’t see a single negative comment. No one even wrote, ‘Ye teen buddhe kya karege’ (What will these three old men do in a film). This is the purity of the film which has reached out. People have understood ‘ye bande sahi hai’ (These guys are nice). This is instinctive.”

Anupam Kher further added that he is rocking as he is riding on 480 crores at the box office. He shared, “If it is a good film, it will do well. Karthikeya 2 is the biggest example. It opened in 50 cinema halls in Hindi and by the end, it reached 2000 screens. Same with Kantara. Why is it happening? Because it is something genuine. If you look at it, and I say it proudly, The Kashmir Files did Rs 350 cr, Karthikeya 2 did 130 crore. I am riding on Rs 480 crore right now! So, I am rocking.”

