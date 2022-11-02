Shark Tank India created a massive buzz with its first season. The show witnessed Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal take over the panel. Along with them, joined the controversial figure Ashneer Grover, who will not be a part of Season 2. A new teaser has been launched and has left the netizens upset. Scroll below for all the details!

It all began when allegations claimed Ashneer and his family were using the funds of BharatPe in an inappropriate manner. He was the co-founder and managing director of the company but resigned on March 2. Before that, an audio of him abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee went viral for failing to secure funds to buy shares during Nykaa’s IPO. All of this led to massive backlash and hampered his career big time.

Owing to all the negativity, it seems Shark Tank India team has decided to stay away from controversies. Yesterday a teaser of Season 2 has been unveiled and the panel will revive 5 entrepreneurs from last season – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal while Amit Jain is the new addition to the family.

Netizens were quick to notice that Ashneer Grover was missing from the promo of Shark Tank India Season 2. The video was shared by the official handle of Sony TV and in no time, the comments section was bombarded with demands to bring back the former Bharat Pe member.

A user wrote, “We want ashneeeerrrrrrrr…. Sony yeh sab dogla pan hain..mein abhi tumhara doglapana nikal ti hoon…. Ashneeerrr ko laaaooooo”

Another commented, “Ashneer is one of the main reasons the first season was a success. Widout him its not the same”

“Sony- kya kar Raha hai yar tu? Ashneer kaha hai ?” another wrote.

“Ashneer ke bina kya hi show hoga ye fir?,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Will Ashneer Grover return to Shark Tank India Season 2? That seems highly unlikely.

