Ever since Sherlyn Chopra registered a complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan, Rakhi Sawant has been slamming her left right and centre. It all happened when Khan entered Salman Khan’s house and accused him of se*ual allegations once again. On the other hand, Sawant has been mocking Chopra for filing a complaint years after the incident took place.

Earlier the former Bigg Boss contestant was heard saying that Chopra has accused Sajid Khan of fake r*pe allegation as all she needs is publicity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now seems like Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant’s public catfight has taken an ugly turn as both have been lashing out at each other and how. This morning, Sawant’s video of her mocking Chopra surfaced on the web. Now the latter has hit back at her accusing her of changing boyfriends and husbands every 3-4 months.

In the recent video, Sherlyn Chopra slammed Rakhi Sawant and told paps, “31 kilo make up ka lagati hai, ganje sar ko chupane ke liye hair extensions aur vig ka istemaal karti hai. Har 3-4 mahine mein apne boyfriends badalti hai, humne kabhi poocha? Har mahine apna husband badalti hai. Uski jalne lagti hai toh kya kiya jaaye? Burnol bheja jaaye uske ghar par.”

Sherlyn Chopra also criticized her of not going to gym and only pose for the paps outside the gym. She added, “Gym ke andar ghuso. Weight lifting karo. Dole-shole banao, body banao. Lekin nahi. Mehnat nahi karni madam ko. Bas 24 ghante media paparazzi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, Rakhi Sawant was quick to get her hand one her videos and give it back to her in her style. Sawant fir poster a selfie-shot video and later posted another clip clapping back at Chopra.

Rakhi Sawant told Chopra, “Merlin Khopda kahin se bhi lady nahi leda hai. Saal mein 1-2 r*pe kisis naa kisi bhi laga deti hai.” “Sab artist ke toh ek do filmein aati hai. Main toh superstar hoon Bigg Boss ki, har reality show ki, songs ki dhamaka karti hoon har jagha. Media ki favourite hoon. Tumhara saal mein ek do r*pe case aata hai,” she added after mocking her.

Watch the video, which is shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“2-3 din ruk jaa tujhe karara jawab milega. Aisa jawab ki zindagi mein media ke saamne aana bhool jaayegi,” Rakhi Sawant concluded her video saying to Sherlyn Chopra.

Well, this seems to be getting interesting. Let’s wait and watch how it turns out to be!

Must Read: “Sajid Khan Is Continuing To Stay In Bigg Boss 16, Why An FIR Is Not Being Registered?” Asks DCW’s Chief Over Sherlyn Chopra’s ‘MeToo Statement’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram