There have been many reports about Sajid Khan being the ‘s*xual predator’. Over 10 women have complained of facing a casting couch with the filmmaker. Even after all of these reports, Sajid Khan is still inside the Bigg Boss 16 house playing the tasks, living his normal life. However, after fighting a lot, Sherlyn Chopra finally filed her ‘Me Too’ statement to the police in the hope of some justice.

Now, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal opened up about the ill management of the government and accused the administration for failing to protect or take any action against the issue.

In an interview with Times Now, Swati Maliwal shared, “Now, finally there is also a complaint against Sajid Khan. Why is it that an FIR is not being registered and action not been taking against him? He is continuing to stay in Bigg Boss house and is being allowed to white wash his image. He is the same man against whom over 10 ‘Me Too’ complaints had emerged.”

“This man had asked them to strip and had also said things like if he likes what he gets to see only then these women will be given the role. I think it’s really shameful and some action needs to be taken against him. The government of India is completely silent, while this s*xual predator is continuing to do his business as usual,” adding to it, Swati Maliwal further concluded.

Sherlyn Chopra after putting up with a lot of fights, finally was able to file her statement against ‘MeToo’ accused Sajid Khan. Taking to her Twitter handle, the actress penned, “Finally the lady police officer was called to take my statement…thanks @MumbaiPolice 🙏🏻 Hope FIR is registered against #MeToo accused and Habitual Molester – Sajid Khan immediately! #सत्य_मेव_जयते 🔥🔥🔥.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Sajid Khan? Should he be arrested? Let us know!

