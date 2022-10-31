Shekhar Suman always had a loyal fan base, who admired him from his ‘Movers & Shakers’ days. Now, he’s back to doing his best with Bigg Boss 16 as he’s seen in Sunday’s special episodes titled ‘Bigg Bulletin’. Recently, the actor spoke about the show and shared what would be his response if ever his son Adhyayan Suman participates in Bigg Boss. Keep reading to know more.

Adhyayan hasn’t been part of any big Bollywood film for a long time now. He made his comeback and attained some fame with the Bobby Deol led ‘Aashram’ web series. For those who don’t know, the actor has been offered Bigg Boss several times in the past but he refused to accept the offer. Now, his father has revealed he was offered the show but didn’t take it.

Talking to TellyChakkar, Shekhar Suman spoke about his reaction if his son Adhyayan Suman gives a nod to Bigg Boss. He said, “If he says “YES” to the show then I will push him out of my house as he can only live in one house and not both homes. He has been offered the show a couple of times and has rejected the offer.”

Shekhar Suman further shared, “Even I was offered the show many times but I declined it though the makers tried all their way to convince me, I knew it was not my cup of tea. I have reached a point in my life where I need to be a leader and not one of the people in the crowd.” He also spoke about his role as a roaster in Bigg Boss 16. “It feels good with roasting sometimes I also raise a toast. It’s like during college days when fresher’s used to come we used to rag them it’s the same over here,” the actor added.

Would you like to see Shekhar Suman or his son Adhyayan Suman in Bigg Boss in the future? Let us know through comments.

