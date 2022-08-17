Bobby Deol On Playing Negative Character In 'Aashram': "There Is So Much Joy In Playing Such Roles..."

Bobby Deol’s transition from Bollywood to OTT has been quite successful. He has played some of the most interesting roles on the streaming platform and got critically acclaimed for it. In a recent interview, the actor talks about the kind of genre that he would want to explore while also talking about the ‘secret sauce’ behind his successful career. Scroll below to read the scoop.

From chocolate boy romantic hero, to giving menacing vibes in Love Hostel and Aashram – what changed for Bobby Deol?

In an exclusive interview with CRED, the younger Deol candidly reveals why he likes playing negative characters.

“I’ve just started doing negative characters and there is so much joy in playing such roles. There is so much you experience while preparing for these roles.” He added, “ Everybody has a negative side to them which one always tries to control. Even when you’re tired, you try to be nice to others. But when you’re playing a character in a negative role, you enjoy showing the cynical emotions that you might never portray in your personal life. That’s what is so much fun about being an actor. The last few films I’ve done have been an amazing experience. With Love Hostel, in fact, it was interesting to play such a character, one that an actor gets to play just once in their lifetimes. By far, I have been enjoying this space of negative roles.”

Given a chance, which genre would Bobby Deol prefer – not to star in but to binge!

This love for the grey may stem from his choice of binge-worthy movies. “I love thrillers, mysteries and gangster films. Untouchables is one such gangster film that I absolutely love, and Sean Connery is one of my all-time favourite actors. While I can watch anything on television as long as it’s enjoyable, if I have to choose something, I’ll go for a thriller or murder mystery.”

What’s secret sauce behind Bobby Deol’s success?

With almost three decades in the Bollywood industry, Bobby Deol has had his fair share of ups and downs but the actor has risen like a phoenix from the ashes. He lets us in on what keeps him going and you would have never guessed it right, it’s humanity. On being asked why he wanted to transform into Denzel Washington, Bobby Deol states, “It’s his humanity that makes him such a good actor. Because that’s what I believe in, that’s what my family is and that’s how we look at life. Earlier, I was just a fan of his acting but after hearing him speak, I found his personality to be amazing. His views on life and distinctions between right and wrong is what makes him special to me.” He adds, “I thought he was awesome in Training Day. But then, he’s been good in most of his films. Every time he’s on screen, he just takes away the attention from everybody else onto himself. I really liked his acting in Man on Fire and would have loved to do a remake of it but Amit ji beat me to it!”

