Ankita Lokhande is having the time of her life as she’s enjoying a beach vacation with her husband Vicky Jain. From enjoying the sunshine to hanging out with friends and walking on the sand, it’s everything we can dream of during summers. But what netizens can’t help but notice is a visible bump and wonder if the couple is expecting. Scroll below for all the details!

The beauty made a lot of noise earlier this year due to Pavitra Rishta 2.0. It was quite an emotional journey for Sushant Singh Rajput fans, as the show was an ode to the late actor. Shaheer Sheikh stepped into his shoes as Manav and was praised for his impressive portrayal. Ankita was even a part of Smart Jodi with her husband Vicky Jain and won the reality show.

Yesterday, Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram channel and shared a string of lovey-dovey pictures alongside Vicky Jain. The actress could be seen wearing a blue cut-out maxi dress which made perfect beach attire. She complemented her look with a bun that had braided detailing. Minimal accessories including a pair of earrings and a neckpiece completed her look.

Vicky Jain, on the other hand, was quite chill with his look. He wore a ‘ganji’ and paired it up with textured pants. In some of the pictures, he could be seen posing with his hand on Ankita Lokhande’s stomach. Netizens couldn’t help but notice that there was a bump and began speculating if she was pregnant.

“I love you for all that you are, All that you have been and all that u will be,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Well, not to deny that Ankita’s stomach could have simply been bloated because of the food or a few drinks. Only time will tell what the truth is!

