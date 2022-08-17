Nation’s favourite comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah always amazes fans with a unique storyline. For the last few months, the show has been on the news over Shailesh Lodha’s exit. The actor and producer Asit Kumarr Modi are at loggerheads as they’re taking constant digs at each other on various occasions. Now again, Lodha has shared a cryptic post, and netizens are convinced it is for Asit. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Other than Shailesh, TMKOC actors such as Raj Anadkat, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Monika Bhadoriya and Disha Vakani has also left the show for their personal reasons. However, Disha who played Daya Ben in the show, hinted about her re-entry multiple times, even makers had claimed they’ll replace the actress, but nothing concrete happened till now.

Shailesh Lodha in his latest Instagram post shared a picture of a Chameleon and wrote a poem about how people change their colors just like the reptile. Although the actor didn’t mention anybody’s name, but netizens are sure that with the post, Shailesh has taken an indirect dig at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Reacting to the post shared by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha, a user wrote, “Sab dek rahe hae par koi samaj nhi raha,” another wrote, “Aur ye girgit hai kon.. Asit modi,” a third commented, “Yahan Girgit matlab Ashit Modi se hai kya,” a fourth user wrote, “Dekh raha hai binod.. kaise acid modi par vyang kase jaa rahe hai.”

A fifth wrote, “bina bole producer ko bolna koi inse shikhe,” another wrote, “Heart touching sir. But you don’t leave the show. without you it’s all rubbish sir, you are jethalal’s fire brigade without you even jethalal doesn’t look good Sir, who will do poetry in the show without you.”

Earlier it was reported that Asit Kumarr Modi and the team tried convincing Shailesh Lodha to come back, but the actor wants to do something new. During the time, in an interview, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took a dig at Shailesh and said, “Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye. Lekin agar nahi aayenge toh, jarur, show rukega nahi. Naye Taarak Mehta jarur ayenge, purane aayenge toh bhi hume khushi hongi, naye ayenge toh bhi khushi hogi. Mera ek hi lakshya hai ki humare darshakon ke upar smile bani rahe.”

