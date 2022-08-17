After quitting TV show ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein’, actor Karam Rajpal wants to explore reality shows.

“I wish to explore reality TV shows too. They are amazing experiences in themselves. I feel participating in them will help me to introduce myself to the audience. As they have only known me by my reel characters,” he says.

Karam has been part of several daily soaps such as ‘Mere Angne Mein’, ‘Naamkarann’ and others. The actor says he enjoys essaying prominent characters in the show.

“As an actor I’m open to essaying both positive and negative characters. I have been a good boy both onscreen and my audience has enjoyed watching me in both the shades. So, I’m not limiting myself to any particular shade, I’m open to exploring prominent characters. I’m always excited to play challenging and promising roles in a good story.

“When asked why he left ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein‘, he replies: “As the show was taking 20-year leap and I had to play a character double of my age, I was not keen on doing that. So, I decided to quit the show.”

