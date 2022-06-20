Urvashi Dholakia has been a famous name in the entertainment industry ever since she played the iconic Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has worked in a series of shows before and after this gig and one of the most famous ones in the lot is the comedy show Dekh Bhai Dekh, where she was seen as Shilpa. In a recent media interaction, Urvashi opened up on why she doesn’t take up negative characters anymore.

For the unversed, Urvashi Dholakia was last seen playing a key role in Naagin 6 which kicked off in February this year. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role alongside Simba Nagpal and has been produced by the entertainment queen Ekta Kapoor. The show narrates the story of a Naagin aka a serpent who is out to save the country from a deadly virus attack.

In a recent interaction with News18, Urvashi Dholakia opened up on how she is finding it difficult to get work for a while now. She explained that she is not interested in the typical villain roles anymore and she mostly ends up rejecting them.

Urvashi Dholakia said, “I still struggle to get work. Because of the whole typecasting issue, there is a problem. Of course, there is a problem”

Elaborating on her script choices, Urvashi Dholakia said, “I am also of the opinion, if at all somebody calls me for an audition, if they call me for an audition of a negative role, I am not even going to acknowledge that. Because that would be something absolutely illogical in my head. But if somebody has a particular role for me that is completely different, I wouldn’t blame them for asking me for an audition. It is also good for me if I am able to deliver, if they want to see me in a different light. That would be good.”

