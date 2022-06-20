Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is creating a buzz for the last few months. Earlier people were speculating the contestant names and now the eviction reports are all over the internet. A few back, it was reported that Shivangi Joshi has been eliminated in the third week and now netizens feel Rubina Dilaik is also out of the show. Scroll below to know more.

Apart from the two TV actresses, the show will also feature, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Mr. Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, and Aneri Vajani. Meanwhile, the first promo was recently released and it was announced that the show will premiere on July 2.

Coming back to the topic, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik seems to have sent her fans into a tizzy after she tweeted, “Winning with dishonesty vs loosing with honesty….. which will you choose.” Soon after her post went viral, her followers started suspecting that something went on KKK12 and she has been evicted.

Winning with dishonesty vs loosing with honesty….. which will you choose — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) June 16, 2022

Reacting to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s tweet, a user wrote, “I think something has happened in KKK ..and this tweet is done in that context only Rubina might has lost an task with honesty while someone else might have won that being dishonest Agar aisa kuch hua na to @ColorsTV acha nhi hoga,” another wrote, “You are evicted from kkk12,” a third user commented, “Mujhe lgta khatron ke khiladi se bahar Hogyi yeh.”

A fourth user wrote, “Is she evicted from KKK12? But she is channel face how this possible,” a fifth user wrote, “Loosing but why this sudden question? Everything is fine at Capetown?.”

I think something has happened in KKK ..and this tweet is done in that context only

Rubina might has lost an task with honesty while someone else might have won that being dishonest

Agar aisa kuch hua na to @ColorsTV acha nhi hoga 😡#RubinaDilaik — Nikki Tamboli Fam 💅🏻 (@FamNikki) June 16, 2022

You are evicted from kkk12😭😭😭😭 — ʀᴜʙɪʜᴏʟɪᴄs💙 (@Im_rubina_fano1) June 16, 2022

Mujhe lgta khatron ke khiladi se bahar Hogyi yeh 👍😦 — Klrahulpopa (@Krahulpopa) June 16, 2022

Is she evicted from KKK12? But she is channel face how this possible https://t.co/GgJQdVxQVN — Gaurav Lamba ✨ 🇮🇳 #MI💙 (@Gauravl28031995) June 17, 2022

Loosing but why this sudden question?

Everything is fine at Capetown? 🥲 — V✨ (@V_Tweetss) June 16, 2022

Agar jisne bhi Rubi ke sath unfair kiya na samajlo fir🧐🧐🧐😷👺 — Rubiholics (@Ajay_yjj) June 16, 2022

Let us know in the comments what you think about Rubina Dilaik’s latest social media post and do you also feel the actress has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12?

