Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan requested contestant Mohd Faiz to sing playback for him on ‘Superstar Singer 2’.

Faiz along with captain Sayli performed on RD Burman’s popular songs like ‘Tumse Milke’ and ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’.

Varun Dhawan is coming as a celebrity guest for the promotion of his movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ along with Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

In fact after listening to Mohd Faiz’s rendition of the song ‘Tumse Milke’, actor Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani went on the stage to dance on this romantic track.

Varun shares: “I found my singer and I want you to sing for my movie one day. Your voice is superb and the way you add a new zing to these old retro songs is really commendable.”

Apart from Varun, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The family drama movie is set to release next weekend on June 24, 2022.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

