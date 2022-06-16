Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has created a niche for himself in the last few years and for a few years after his debut, it was a known fact that he shines the best when he does masala entertainers. Just when the country thought it was the best genre for him, he proved everyone wrong with the film Badlapur where he effortlessly played the dark and disturbed young man Raghu. Did you know that his preparation for the role was such that his mother was scared of him for a while.

For the unversed, Varun has lately been gearing up for the release of his next Bollywood venture, JugJugg Jeeyo. The film has been directed by Raj Mehta and features actors like Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh in key roles. The movie trailer has already been receiving a positive response and hence, there seems to be an impressive amount of hype around the film as well.

Back in 2015, Varun Dhawan featured in an action thriller film called Badlapur which changed the way the audience looked at him. His work was appreciated for its sheer rawness and it was also one of the reasons for the movie’s box office success. In the same year, VD was busy promoting this film when his mother, Karuna Dhawan opened up about the changes she saw in him when he was working on the film.

In a conversation with NDTV, she opened up about being scared of the impact the film had on Varun Dhawan and said, “There were times when I felt he is not my son. If he had a knife, he would have first stabbed me. It was a change in his personality I was scared about, but I believe that was for the best.”

What do you think about this little Varun Dhawan trivia? Let us know in the comments!

