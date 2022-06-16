R Madhavan is one of the most talented and underrated actors in Bollywood. He’s been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has given us some of the most incredible performances and characters to remember. Today, we bring you some interesting facts about the Rocketry star that his fans might not know about. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Before making it big in Bollywood, the 52-year-old actor was a very successful actor in the South film industry. Talking about his work, Madhavan has played some of the most interesting characters in the films like 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein to name a few.

Let’s talk about some interesting facts about R Madhavan that his fans might not know about –

1. The 3 Idiots actor actually wanted to serve the county by joining the Indian army but got a little late age-wise and couldn’t enroll himself in the program. During his college years, he was a part of military training and also led NCC cadets in Maharashtra, and took a trip to England to pursue his training further. By the time he came back, he missed the deadline to enroll himself in the Indian army by six months.

2. R Madhavan isn’t just fluent in English, Hindi, or Telugu but also Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Malay. He has probably worked in all parts of the country and has proved his mettle in acting through the same.

3. Now, you might be shocked to know that the 52-year-old actor is a vegetarian. Yes, that’s right. Back in 2010, he was named the ‘Hottest Vegetarian’ by PETA! India. All his fans know his love for animals and well, we have huge respect for him for always being true to his beliefs.

4. R Madhavan actually belongs to a Tamil family but was born in Jamshedpur which back in the day was a part of Bihar and now comes under Jharkhand state. In fact, he did his schooling also from there.

Aren’t those interesting facts about the actor that we bet you didn’t know about!

Credits – Zee5

