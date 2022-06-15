Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, amongst others, has lately been taking the internet by storm and now, even more so, ever since the trailer of the film was dropped on Wednesday morning. People seem to have varying perspectives on the upcoming movie but it is safe to say that most of it is positive. A few viewers, however, noticed some resemblance the film shares with the popular 1990s cartoon show Captain Planet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the upcoming movie has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, apart from the lead couple, Ranbir and Alia. The movie takes inspiration from Indian mythology and will mark the beginning of Dharma Productions’ Astra universe. The story of this upcoming fantasy film seems quite promising and fans have also been raving about the high-end VFX used in it.

Advertisement

The trailer of Brahmastra introduces the lead character Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor and his lady love Isha, portrayed by Alia Bhatt. It talks about the four elements of earth and the power which has been protected for years. There have also been rumours about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone having roles in the film but there is no official confirmation on the same.

Since the film also has superhero elements, viewers were quick to draw comparisons between Brahmastra and a few movies and shows from Hollywood. Apart from Marvel, a cartoon show named Captain Planet was also mentioned by a few netizens who noticed a few similarities between the two.

The cartoon show also spoke about the four basic elements of earth but the difference is that it also had another element called ‘dil’. Some fans seem to be nostalgic about the show when speaking about the Brahmastra trailer while others have already resorted to hilarious memes. Have a look.

#BrahmastraTrailer reminded me of this classic gem. The elemental powers coming together to save earth (which in this show's case is ofc America). But Captain Planet was love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QJlRH48jhZ — The Cricket Philosopher (@outof22yards) June 15, 2022

If mouni's look is copied from wanda then avatar is also copied from jaadu by that logic 😂😂#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/6WVMulPFpj — Uday Verma (@UdayVermain) June 15, 2022

13 y/o me after lighting a fuljhadi on Diwali:#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/sJdFrzqKsF — Sandhya Bhadauria (@Okk_Sandhya) June 15, 2022

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram