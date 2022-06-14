Ayan Mukerji’s most awaited film Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has gotten us completely excited. Just a day more and we finally get to see the trailer of this upcoming magnum opus. Amidst that, many reports regarding the film are making headlines.

Advertisement

Well, the one we are about to talk about will surely leave you all thrilled about the film. Especially the Shah Rukh Khan fans, don’t you think of missing this! Read on to know more.

Advertisement

The promotions of the upcoming film Brahmastra are happening in full swing. From Ranbir Kapoor to south director SS Rajamouli, everyone in the team are busy working on the promotional events. Now, according to recent reports by Pinkvilla, It’s being claimed that Shah Rukh Khan will be opening the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Shah Rukh Khan has been hitting the headlines for his apparent cameo in Brahmastra. Nothing has been confirmed yet by the makers nor the actor himself. However, we all are still aware that the actor plays a pivotal role in the film. Now, the reports have doubled our excitement by claiming that SRK would be opening the film. The reports also claim that Shah Rukh Khan has a long sequence in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer and that it’s his character who will lead Ranbir’s ‘Shiva’ to the Brahmastra.

Wow! Now that has our undying attention.

Meanwhile, reports by BollywoodLife had also stated that Deepika Padukone would be having a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film. If any of these reports are true, then the fans are surely in for a huge treat by the makers. The is set to release on September 9th

Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Sonakshi Sinha Is Not Marrying To Salman Khan (As Per Baseless Rumours) But BF Zaheer Iqbal? Cracks A Shah Rukh Khan Dialogue To Answer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram