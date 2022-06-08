From the past few days Sonakshi Sinha has become the talk of the town. The actress is not making headlines for her upcoming movies but rather for her personal life. A couple of weeks back, a picture of Sonakshi Sinha with Salman Khan in wedding attires had surfaced on the web making netizens think if the two got married. Yes! Earlier rumours of Dabangg jodi’s wedding took social media by storm leaving everyone thinking if they are a couple now. However later, the actress slammed netizens for making a morphed photo viral.

Later, rumours of her linkup with Zaheer Iqbal surfaced on the web which only got stronger when Zaheer penned a heartwarming note for Sona on the occasion of her birthday. For the unversed, Zaheer is Salman Khan’s discovery who made his acting debut with Notebook.

On the big day, Zaheer Iqbal made his relationship with Sonakshi Sinha official and wrote ‘I Love you’, Now, Sona has finally reacted to her wedding rumours in the best possible manner. The Lootera actress took to her Instagram to share a video of herself while taking a dig at her wedding reports. The text on the clip read, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho (Why are you adamant on getting me married?).” The actress then lip-synced SRK’s dialogue and said, “Accha lagta hai mujhe, bohut mazaa aata hai (I feel good. This is fun).”

Well, Sona’s latest video has not only left us in splits but also left her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal chuckling.

Earlier reacting to their dating rumours, Zaheer Iqbal had told India Today, “Now it has been so long, I don’t even care. I am like okay if you think, then you think. Keep thinking. It’s good for you. If it makes you happy that I am with her [Sonakshi], then it is good for you. Then if it makes you upset, I am sorry. Stop thinking about that. But it is a part and parcel of this industry. I knew it way before I joined the industry. I knew that actors go through this because I have a few friends who are a part of this industry. [Salman] bhai has always told us that aisa bohot log likhenge [people will write], don’t pay too much attention to it. So, I really don’t pay attention to that.”

Coming back, what do you have to say about Sonakshi Sinha’s epic reaction to her wedding rumours. Meanwhile you stay tuned to Koimoi for more such gossips.

