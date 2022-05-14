Kamaal R Khan, aka. KRK calls himself a film critic and shares the vilest tweets that can irk even the most passive and sagacious of monks. His antics often land him in trouble for his distasteful remarks toward Bollywood actors and actresses. Sonakshi Sinha once even called him out for his offensive comments.

Back in 2014, the Deshdrohi actor tweeted that no Bollywood actress has a posterior like Kim Kardashian. His remark came after the US TV personality posed n*ked — wearing nothing but a pearl necklace and gloves — with her oiled-up buttocks on display for a magazine.

KRK did not stop there. He went on to take a survey of Bollywood actresses like Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Sonakshi Sinha. However, little did he know that one of them would actually lash back at him. It is none other than a Dabangg actress.

I can't understand why no actress in Bollywood has butt like Kim Kardashian. It's totally disappointing. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 13, 2014

He then went on to tweet, “Pls RT this if you think that @deepikapadukone has the biggest b**t in Bollywood” followed by “Pls RT this if you think that Katrina has the biggest b**t in Bollywood” and “Pls RT this if you think that @ParineetiChopra has the biggest butt in Bollywood”.

Sona shot back at him tweeting, “Please RT this if you think @kamaalrkhan is a woman disrespecting waste of space and deserves to be hung upside down and given 4 tight slaps.”

Sonakshi’s tweet went viral, within minutes. Soon Kamaal R Khan initially tried to make the best of his situation by saying that this move has disqualified Sonakshi from the coveted contest. However, when he realised that his move was backfiring he then tried to apologise, somewhat.

KRK then tweeted, “Dear @sonakshisinha Ji I am really sorry if you took it in disrespecting way. It’s just a survey to choose the s*xiest actress of Bollywood.” He then followed up with another tweet saying, “As you @sonakshisinha think tat this survey is a disrespect of woman so you are disqualified n out of competition. Sorry to hurt ur feelings”.

