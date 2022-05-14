Chris Rock roasted Amber Heard in his recent performance amid the ongoing defamation case from her ex-husband Johnny Depp. This year will be remembered for a lot of things that the film industry offered, along with a few controversial moments like Will Smith slapping Chris at Oscars 2022.

Now, the 5-weeks-long defamation trial slammed by Depp on Heard has become the talk of the town. The whole world has an eye on the day-to-day happenings as every detail is going viral. The high-profile celebrity case is attracting not just fans but also the celebs to talk about it.

Now, Chris Rock has said something about the Johnny Depp case, and he didn’t mince his words. As per LADbible, the comedian brought up Heard in a segment from his set on 12 May, which kicked off his Ego Death tour in the United Kingdom. “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard… What the f*ck is she on?” Rock said.

“She shit in [Johnny Depp’s] bed! She’s fine but she’s not shitting fine,” Chris Rock joked. “She shit in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed you [are] just guilty of everything. She shit in his bed. What the f*ck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p*ssy… I’ve been with some crazy b*tches but goddammit,” Rock added.

The most recent update regarding the Amber Heard case was that her sister and one of Depp’s exes Ellen Barkin will take the stand. They will be testifying in court on behalf of the Aquaman actress. Barkin had previously also accused JD of verbally accusing her and throwing a glass bottle at her.

From the start and even now the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial seems like a big Hollywood movie. Chris Rock making jokes that prove that point even more. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

