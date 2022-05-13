Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan has left us completely mesmerized with his role of Mr Christian Grey in the trilogy. Imagining him as the grumpy dominating CEO is no hassle. However, how about trying and imagining him as a stalker?

Quite a weird question right? However, did you know Jamie who retorts to method acting once actually stalked an innocent lady down the subway just for his role in the series, The Fall?

In an old interview with the LA Times, Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan had opened up about his stalker role in the series, ‘The Fall’. The actor revealed a very scary and creepy situation he put himself through in the name of method acting just to get into the mindset of the character he was playing. The actor, while talking about his weird method acting ways, revealed that he once stalked a woman to understand his role as a stalker.