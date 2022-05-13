Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan has left us completely mesmerized with his role of Mr Christian Grey in the trilogy. Imagining him as the grumpy dominating CEO is no hassle. However, how about trying and imagining him as a stalker?
Quite a weird question right? However, did you know Jamie who retorts to method acting once actually stalked an innocent lady down the subway just for his role in the series, The Fall?
In an old interview with the LA Times, Fifty Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan had opened up about his stalker role in the series, ‘The Fall’. The actor revealed a very scary and creepy situation he put himself through in the name of method acting just to get into the mindset of the character he was playing. The actor, while talking about his weird method acting ways, revealed that he once stalked a woman to understand his role as a stalker.
Jamie Dornan while speaking about the creepy incident, said, “Can we get arrested for this?” he continued “Hold on … this is a really bad reveal: I, like, followed a woman off the train one day to see what it felt like to pursue someone like that.” He added, “I really kept my distance … she got off a few stops earlier than I was planning so I said right, I have to commit to this. I followed her around a couple of street corners and then was like: what are you doing?”
The Fifty Shades of Grey actor also said, “It felt kind of exciting, in a really sort of dirty way. I’m sort of not proud of myself. But I do honestly think I learned something from it because I’ve obviously never done any of that. It was intriguing and interesting to enter that process of ‘what are you following her for?’ and ‘what are you trying to find out?’”
Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan was last seen in the movie Belfast. The movie is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Jamie alongside Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Colin Morgan, Josie Walker, and Jude Hill. The movie was released on 21st January 2022.
