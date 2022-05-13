Another one of Johnny Depp’s exes, Ellen Barkin, is making the news as she will be testifying in the court, but as Amber Heard’s defence. The $50 defamation trial is on break from 9th May until the 16th. From what is being said, Depp is in Europe, where he’s spending time with friends during the break.

Recently, a couple of Johnny’s exes came forward and spoke about the actor amidst the ongoing case. This includes the actress Jennifer Grey. She previously rooted for the case to get resolved as soon as possible, and her heart breaks for those involved in it and more recently on the actor’s physical appearance in court.

Now, as per ET Canada, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case will get a new person on the stand, and that is Depp’s ex-Ellen Barkin. An actress, she is known for her roles in Animal Kingdom and Ocean’s Thirteen. Johnny and Ellen reportedly dated while filming Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998.

Ellen Barkin previously testified in Depp’s libel lawsuit against The Sun for calling him a ‘wife-beater.’ She then accused Johnny Depp of being verbally abusive when they were in a relationship and alleged that he once threw a wine bottle across a hotel room during an argument with friends. However, even then the Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied the claims and said that Ellen “held a grudge against him.”

Not just her, but Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez will also testify on behalf of the Aquaman actress. Amber had mentioned her sister’s name in court and alleged that she was present with the couple during a fight.

Previously, Didi Gruenwald, who dated Johnny Depp tweeted in support of the Fantastic Beasts actor during the Amber Heard trial. In the tweet, she called him a “gentleman,” and said that he was kind to her even during the ‘stressful nights.’ Read more about that on Koimoi!

