Actor Ezra Miller claimed they filmed themselves getting assaulted to make art in body-cam footage obtained from his recent arrest.

Advertisement

In the footage, which was obtained by TMZ, Miller said: “I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art…”

Advertisement

“I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art. I’m being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted. You understand that, right? The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me,” Ezra Miller said.

The 29-year-old actor then repeatedly shouted at cops to get their identities.

Miller screamed: “What’s your name? What’s your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!” they scream repeatedly before their arrest.

“Don’t touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!”

Ezra Miller then tried to use their amendment rights to stop the arrest.

They said: “I claim my 9th amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation. Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of. I claim my 4th amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probably cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law. I claim my 4th Amendment rights to not be searched and seized.”

The actor asked officers not to touch or confiscate their “Flash ring” as it “means a lot” to them before accusing cops of touching their genitals.

They said: “Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don’t do that. I’m transgender, non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man!”

Miller ultimately pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was fined $500. In exchange for the plea, the harassment charge was dropped, as was a separate charge of obstructing a public sidewalk.

The Flash star was arrested three weeks after the karaoke bar incident for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman after becoming agitated when he was asked to leave a private residence.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Elizabeth Olsen ‘Started To Feel Frustrated’ On Losing Other Acting Opportunities Due To Marvel Commitments

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube