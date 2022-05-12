Marvel’s recently released blockbuster film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is minting some insane numbers at the box office. The Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer has managed to create some frenzy amongst the fans after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Amidst the happiness of Doctor Strange’s massive success, Wanda aka Elizabeth is now open about how she had to let go of other work opportunities due to her commitment to Marvel. Read on!

Recently during a conversation with New York Times, Marvel‘s Wanda Maximoff aka Elizabeth Olsen opened up on how her commitments with MCU cost her losing a starring role in the Yorgos Lanthimos dark comedy The Lobster, which could have opened up an entirely different path as an actress in Hollywood.

While talking about it, Elizabeth Olsen said, “I started to feel frustrated,” she said. “I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it.”

It is to be noted that Elizabeth’s contract with Marvel only covered two starring roles and a cameo. However, after she was killed at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige, then discussed Wanda’s resurrection in Avengers: Endgame, during the exact time, Kevin also pitched WandaVision to her. Talking about it Olsen said, “The power to choose to continue was important to me.”

And that’s how we got to see more of Wanda and her story in the Marvel Universe.

During the same conversation, Olsen also spoke about how the six projects with Marvel weren’t exactly her big-screen career dream. She said, “It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” She added, “And this is me being the most honest.”

