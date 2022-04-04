The rise and glory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are one of the most ‘marvelous’ things we have witnessed. What began with Iron Man back in 2008 made it clear that the journey to a fun ride has just begun. The journey didn’t halt even with the release of The Avengers, that was teased with Robert Downey Jr’s first outing. Soon enough Disney and Marvel laid an entire road map in front of the audience and told them to get on board with them. But will you believe if they tell you there was no plan?

Advertisement

Well, the journey that began with Iron Man more than 2 decades ago was actually wrapped up in a way in Avengers: Endgame helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo. While the effects of that timeline are still prominent, the Marvel bosses are preparing for more glorious phases to come. We are on Phase 4 if you can’t recall. But the euphoria around the universe refuses to fade.

Advertisement

Talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Endgame craze is director Joe Russo, who says there was never really a plan and there still isn’t. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo said, “The way it works at Marvel, and I’m sure at some point somebody will talk in detail about this, but part of [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige]’s brilliance is that there isn’t really a plan. There’s an idea, but you can’t have a plan if the movie you’re making tanks. There’s no plan after that. Right?”

“So, it’s really about, as the movie succeeded, there was sort of enthusiasm about well, what else could we do? And then that’s when new ideas would come out, And there was hopes. Oh, we hope one day that we can get to the story, if we keep doing this right maybe we could all get there, you know, like Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But a lot of the stuff was made up in between the movies. And some of the best call forwards or callbacks were thought of after the fact,” Joe Russo added.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Grammys 2022: Presenter Nate Bargatze Dons A Helmet As He Takes A Dig At Will Smith’s Slap Controversy, “Comedians Have To Wear This Now…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube