Justin Bieber has happily moved on in his life. The Yummy singer was in an on and off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost a decade. They finally split in 2018 and months after, he was already engaged to supermodel Hailey Baldwin. All of them are happy in their present lives but it is the fans who often rage social media wars. Scroll below for details on the new drama.
Advertisement
It was just last month when Hailey was the target of Jelena shippers and there were also rumours of trouble in paradise with Justin. The actress had to literally request fans and followers to leave her alone and not spread such stuff about her.
Advertisement
Recently, Selena Gomez posted a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video on her TikTok handle and she seemingly rolled her eyes. Coincidentally, Hailey had posted a similar video on her platform just a few hours ago and her fans were convinced that the Taki Taki singer was making fun of their favourite.
Trending
Within minutes, netizens began backlashing Selena Gomez and a user even ended up calling her “It’s giving I’m a performative loser who blatantly gets away with bullying other women.” Other Hailey Bieber fans called her video “shady” and a viewer called her out for “the way she twisted her eyes in every step.”
Owing to all the drama, Selena as per Page Six issued an apology and also informed her followers that she was deleting the video. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” she wrote in a note.
Just not that, Selena Gomez also turned off the comment sections to avoid any kind of hatred from Justin Bieber or Hailey Baldwin fans.
A high-profile romance surely involves a lot of drama. Probably why Selena has been off social media for 4 long years now and it only makes sense!
Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Lauded For His Reactions In Amber Heard’s Defamation Trial, Netizens React, “All The Celebrities Are Hiring This Team”
Advertisement.
Advertisement