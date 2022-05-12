Justin Bieber has happily moved on in his life. The Yummy singer was in an on and off relationship with Selena Gomez for almost a decade. They finally split in 2018 and months after, he was already engaged to supermodel Hailey Baldwin. All of them are happy in their present lives but it is the fans who often rage social media wars. Scroll below for details on the new drama.

It was just last month when Hailey was the target of Jelena shippers and there were also rumours of trouble in paradise with Justin. The actress had to literally request fans and followers to leave her alone and not spread such stuff about her.

Recently, Selena Gomez posted a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video on her TikTok handle and she seemingly rolled her eyes. Coincidentally, Hailey had posted a similar video on her platform just a few hours ago and her fans were convinced that the Taki Taki singer was making fun of their favourite.