Hailey Bieber has revealed going for a procedure to fix a hole in her heart after suffering a ‘mini-stroke’ last month. The model has been hitting the headlines a lot lately. Just a couple of weeks ago, Bieber shared a message to her fans and requested them to ‘leave her alone.’

Advertisement

This came after several people spread fake rumours about her pregnancy. Time and again, people have speculated if she and Justin Bieber are expecting a baby. Both have opened up about it in the past and said that they want to become parents. However, they haven’t shared any plans regarding that.

Advertisement

Last month, a piece of news broke that Hailey Bieber has been hospitalized after she suffered a stroke-like symptom. It was revealed by her that she was rushed to the hospital and was treated for a blood clot in her brain. Justin Bieber made sure the fans know that she was okay after that and is recovering from it.

Now, Hailey Bieber detailed the ordeal in a video posted on her YouTube channel and has called it the “scariest moment in her life.” The supermodel recalled feeling a “weird sensation” in her right arm and numbness in her fingertips before she was admitted to the hospital. At that time she was with Justin Bieber who asked her if she was okay, but Hailey found she “couldn’t speak.”

Though a medic arrived quickly, Bieber noted that her anxiety was “making everything worse.” “By the time I got to the emergency room, I was pretty much back to normal – [I] could talk, [I] wasn’t having any issues with my face or my arm,” she said.

After a follow-up check-up, it was revealed that Hailey Bieber was diagnosed with a PFO, which is a small opening in the heart that usually closes after birth. She shared going through surgery to close the hole in her heart, which was successful. Much like her fans, we are glad that she has recovered.

Check out the video here:

Must Read: Does Thor: Love And Thunder Cross Paths With Moon Knight? Latter’s Writer Spills The Beans; Says, “Trying To Avoid Spoilers Myself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube