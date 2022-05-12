Amid the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the social media has turned into support groups and meme pages. Their respective fans’ pages are speaking up favouring the two actors and amid the same, Johnny’s lawyer Ben Chew’s reactions are going viral on social media. The actor’s legal team is getting applauded by netizens and getting celebrated for their reactions to the defamation trial against Amber. Scroll below to watch the video.

An Instagram page named ‘Johnny Depp Case’ shared a video of Ben and Johnny discussing things amid the ongoing trial and their expressions from the same are now doing the rounds on social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the page captioned it, “Johnny & Ben are just Hilarious😍❤❤😄 their reactions 😄 ⏺The reactions are for Dr Hughes who was reading through papers while on the stand when she was not supposed to do that, it’s not about AH”

That’s it. Johnny Depp and Ben Chew. That’s the post, yeah!

Now reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “t tells a lot about a person, what kind of people they choose to be in their team during times like these… Johnny‘s team is pure gold! They are just as sweet and precious as Johnny himself and professional, high quality! And the opposite team?? Um… 🤫💩💀” Another user commented, “Love them together so glad Johnny has Ben on his side” A third user commented, “After this all the celebrity’s are hiring this team😂❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens lauding Johnny Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew amid the ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard? Tell us in the space below.

