Johnny Depp made his debut on Instagram in April, 2020. Within a few hours, the actor’s fan following racked up to over 1 million followers on the photo-sharing site. Soon after, the Libel case began that also involved his ex-wife Amber Heard which he later lost to The Sun. Now, from April 11, 2022 began the defamation trial against Amber and we bring you the stats of Johnny’s rising popularity amid the same on Instagram. Scroll below to read the data.

Back in 2020, when the Libel case began, Johnny’s Instagram following was around 5.8 million and in 2021 April, his fan following reached 10 million on the photo-sharing site. That’s a huge number, isn’t it?

Now in May 2022, Johnny Depp has crossed over 16 million followers on Instagram whereas Amber Heard has a fan-following of over 4 million followers on the same. Amid their legal battle, Johnny fans are reacting to his old posts on the photo-sharing site and pouring in love and support for the actor.

Johnny Depp shared his last post in February, 2022 on Instagram with a caption that read, “In 2019, just before the pandemic struck, we made a film about giving a voice to those that have none. Such a theme feels more important today than ever. With all love and respect to the strong, beautiful and brave people of Minamata. Their story is out in U.S. theaters today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Fans are now reacting to his Instagram amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard and a user commented, “Amber is the abuser. Justice for Johnny!” A second user commented, “Johnny Depp stay strong. We are with you.❤️❤️” A third user commented, “ohnny you are our light in the darkness…you’re the truth it self…we all believe in you…stay strong…🌌 #justiceforjohnnydepp”

That’s how strong Johnny Depp’s stardom power is.

