Ever since Amber Heard testified against ex-husband Johnny Depp in the defamation trial, her videos of the same are going crazy viral on the internet. Amber reportedly spoke about the physical abuse that she had to go through in her marriage which in no time started trending on social media. Now, a kid has enacted the Aquaman actresses’ lines from the testimony and the video is now doing the rounds on Instagram and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to watch the video.

A meme page named ‘Memezar’ shared a video of the kid enacting Amber’s lines from the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny and it’s hilarious. Sharing the video, the page captioned it, “Someone get this kid in front of a director 😂”

Now for those of you who don’t know, Amber Heard spoke about the physical abuse last week that she had to go through in her marriage with actor Johnny Depp and it went viral on social media in absolutely no time. Netizens were quick to react to her claims and pour support for the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor.

Take a look at the kid’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMEZAR • Comedy and Culture (@memezar)

Reacting to this kid’s video, an Instagram user commented, “CAN SOMEONE GIVE THE OSCAR TO THIS KID!?” Another user commented, “He’s a better actor then amber heard” A third user commented, “Man his version is more believable than her testimony ffs 😭😭💀😂” A fourth user commented, “He’s more convincing than she is.”

What are your thoughts on this kid enacting Amber Heard from the defamation trial against Johnny Depp? Tell us in the comments below.

