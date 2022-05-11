Vijay Deverakonda Pens An Emotional Note Thanking His Fans On Instagram For Birthday Wishes: "8 Years Back, You Didn't Know Of My Name"

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda had a wonderful birthday celebration on the sets of ‘VD11’ directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Advertisement

Later, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor wrote an emotional note on social media, as he shared an adorable picture with his mom.

Advertisement

Vijay Deverakonda’s lengthy post begins with him writing, “To someone who stopped celebrating birthdays when I was 15 – your love has made me care about them”.

Vijay Deverakonda continued, “8 years back, You didn’t know of my name, my existence, today you cheer me, support me, fight for me, believe in me and lots of you give me unconditional love.”

“I just want to let you know, it shall be returned. One way or another, the love I feel from you, you shall feel from me”

‘Stay healthy, stay Happy & keep fighting. Full love, Your man. Vijay Deverakonda”, the ‘Liger’ actor’s post concludes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

As the sun rays fall on them, giving the fame a radiant shade, Vijay’s mother is seen hugging him tightly in the picture.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next appear in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial- ‘Liger‘, while he also will be seen in ‘Jana Gana Mana’, apart from ‘VD11’, in which he will appear opposite Samantha.

Must Read: KGF’s ‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash’s Father Still Continues To Work As A Bus Driver Once Revealed RRR Director SS Rajamouli Making Everyone Emotional!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube