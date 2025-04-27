Horror comedies are currently ruling Indian Cinema like never before. While we think it all started with Dinesh Vijan’s Stree, it actually started with Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, it only grew with Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s films and last year, the genre turned into a giant with Stree 2, Aranmanai 4, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 working brilliantly! But now, it seems to turn a beast with the upcoming horror comedy Subham!

Produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, presented by Samantha, and directed by Praveen Kandregula, the trailer of the horror comedy is a riot that one would not have expected and it makes us so eager to put our trust in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut film as a producer!

Looking at the trailer of the film, you would easily call it a leaf out of the Hindi horror comedy Stree‘s chapter, although this one genuinely feels like a much better chapter! Subham’s trailer opens up with a would-be groom, getting trained by his friends to turn into an alpha male, asking for chai coffee from their wives!

But he makes sure that he treats Srivalli, his bride, with respect. But does the bride respect the groom as well? Well, she does until she starts watching her favorite serial in the night and turns into a demonic entity ready to choke her husband, who does not let her watch her favorite serial.

But hilariously, Srivalli is not the only woman possessed; the trailer shows how an entire city and its men are terrified by their ‘TV-possessed’ wives. While the main hook is obviously kept under wraps, the trailer is so good that one misses a Hindi version of the same! It gets better when Samantha arrives to save the men of the city, and my mind, by default, says, “Wo Stree Hai, Wo Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai.”

The premise of Subham is brilliant, and even the trailer does not offer a single dull moment in 2 minutes 51 second. In fact, I am so invested that I feel this could be a legit part of the horror-comedy Universe by Dinesh Vijan, and it just fits the bill so perfectly with Samantha looking like a boss lady ghostbuster! Probably if there could be any possibility for merging these two worlds it would be a brilliant experiment!

Subham stars Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud. The horror comedy releases on May 9.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

