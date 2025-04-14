Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her honesty both on and off-screen. This time, she’s using her voice for a cause that has long troubled the film industry: pay disparity. The pan-Indian star recently opened up about her personal experiences with wage gaps. Additionally, the actress shared how she wants to rewrite the rules for future generations to tackle this problem.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals She Was Paid Less Despite Having Equally Demanding Roles

During an interview with Foodpharmer, Samantha didn’t hold back while sharing her story. The actress revealed how, despite putting in the same effort and working the same number of days, her paycheck was nowhere near that of her male co-stars.

She said, “I have been in many films where, not really sure why, but you’re paid dramatically different salaries for the same number of days and the same kind of role. I understand the big films where it’s hero-driven, and the hero pulls the people to the theatre. I do understand that there’s a difference. But there are also films where it was an equally demanding role, and there was still this stark difference.”

The Citadel: Honey Bunny star also spoke about her motivation to address these problems beyond just her own career. She added, “15 years I have been in the industry, and what I try to do right now is to not repeat the mistakes that were apparent to me. That in my lifetime, I can’t do anything about my situation. But I can do something about the future. And if I don’t, who will?”

Tralala Moving Pictures: A Step Towards Pay Equality

Samantha isn’t stopping at words. She is putting action behind her thoughts through her own production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, which launched in December 2023. The actress has ensured pay parity in her debut production, Bangaram.

Samantha’s clear intent is to support fair treatment for everyone in the industry. She passionately explained, “You have to put your weight behind things that bother you. I do believe that you will find your purpose in the things that bother you. That has been my mantra, that my purpose is where the things bother me. And everything that I am building is around things that bothered me.”

Director Nandini Reddy recently confirmed at BIFFES that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had assured her that every cast and crew member on Bangaram would be paid fairly. This is a powerful step in an industry where pay gaps still run deep. Samantha is proving once again that she’s not just leading with talent but with purpose.

