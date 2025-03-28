Ram Charan, who is just 15 films old, has garnered worldwide attention and love, especially after his fiery performance in the Rajamouli-directed movie RRR. He is all set to star in a new and different avatar in PEDDI, aka RC16, his 16th film. Throughout his career, Ram Charan has managed to play different characters, and one of his most memorable performances is from the 2018 Sukumar directorial film Rangasthalam, in which he portrayed the role of Chittibabu, a partially deaf and grumpy resident of Rangasthalam.

Speaking of Chittibabu, how can we not mention his love interest, Ramalakshmi, portrayed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu? The actress needs no introduction as she is one of the finest actresses in the Telugu film industry. After battling health issues, she is all geared up to make a comeback and recently finished her first film as a producer from her home banner, Tralala Productions.

According to a report published in Deccan Chronicle, the actress is being considered for Sukumar and Ram Charan’s next, and thus, expectations of their reunion are going viral for all the right reasons. Samantha was recently seen attending an event in Sydney, Australia.

During the event, a fan from the audience asked her about reuniting with her Rangasthalam co-star, “one movie with Ram Charan.” Samantha smiled and replied, “One movie…you watched Rangasthalam?” and said, “You want one more movie? OK…I’ll make that call,” she said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans can’t keep calm after her statement, which has sparked a wave of excitement among the actor’s fans, who are now speculating on their collaboration on screen yet again. Fans would also remember that in an episode of NBK’s Unstoppable, Ram Charan was asked to pick the best actress among Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Alia Bhatt. Ram Charan chose Samantha Ruth Prabhu as his favorite.

The Sukumar film is lauded for its writing, screenplay, and music and became Ram Charan’s biggest solo hit. If rumors are to be beloved, the Rangasthalam leads can come back with Sukumar for RC17. If Samantha does make the call and Sukumar casts her for RC17, this will mark their return as a blockbuster trio.

For now, Ram Charan is all set to return with Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial film PEDDI, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has turned into a producer, backing Ma Inti Bangaram. She will also feature in the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, an action fantasy series directed by Raj & DK, the same directors of The Family Man 2.

