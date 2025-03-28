Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 hit theaters on March 27, 2025. However, the initial shows were canceled following an order from the Delhi High Court. Wondering why? According to Times Now, B4U took legal action, claiming that they had an agreement with the film’s production house, HR Pictures, and producer Riya Shibu.

As per the agreement, the movie’s post-theatrical rights were supposed to be sold before its theatrical release, but this did not happen. Sun News reported that the court directed the producer to deposit INR 7 crore and submit all relevant documents related to the film within 48 hours. Additionally, 123Telugu reported that screenings abroad, including in the US, were canceled due to this issue.

Fortunately, now that all parties have reached an amicable settlement, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 will not face the four-week delay initially reported based on the court order. Reports indicate that screenings will resume on the evening of March 27, 2025. According to online sources, some shows took place while the stay was in place, but we couldn’t verify this.

Director S.U. Arun Kumar posted a video on social media confirming issues with the release of Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, but they have now been resolved. He assured fans that evening shows would proceed as planned.

The filmmaker also mentioned that his father went to the theater three times to watch the film, only for the shows to be canceled. S.U. Arun Kumar apologized to fans for this unfortunate incident and thanked the film fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors for standing by the film.

In addition to Vikram, the movie also stars S.J. Suryah, Dushara Vijayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Baalaji S.U., Kaarunya, Kalaiyarasan Rajendren, Vijaya Laxmi, Gemini Mani, Ananthi, Arun, Vel Murugan, Navaneeth, and Raja Ragupathy.

