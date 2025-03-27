Veera Dheera Sooran part 2 has opened on a very low note at the box office despite bringing the 3rd biggest opening for Kollywood in 2025 after Vidaamuyarchi’s 27 crore and Dragon’s 5.4 crore. In fact, Chiyaan Vikram’s film has opened better than most profitable Tamil film of 2025 Madha Gaja Raja, which earned 3 crore on day 1.

Opens Higher Than Last Kollywood Eid

Last Eid film in Kollywood was Romeo that arrived on April 11, 2024 and opened at 1.05 crore at the box office. Chiyaan Vikram’s Eid release of 2025 has earned at least 3.5 times higher than Kollywood’s last Eid!

Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, March 27, Veera Dheera Sooran part 2 opened at the box office in the range of 3.5 – 3.8 crore as per the early trends! The film has started very low at the box office, and it all depends on word of mouth for the film to face the upcoming Eid clash!

Fails To Break 3 Records

Chiyaan Vikram’s film has definitely failed to break three records at the Kollywood box office with its opening day collection. Check them out.

Vikram’s Biggest Opener Post COVID

Vikram’s biggest opener post-COVID is Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, which earned 34 crore in India on its opening day. In fact, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 could not surpass the opening day collection of any Vikram film post-COVID!

Biggest Tamil Opening Of 2025

The action thriller helmed by SU Arun Kumar, also starring SJ Suryah, could not surpass the biggest opening for a Kollywood film in 2025. The record stands with Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, which opened with 27 crore collection on day 1.

Surpass Chiyaan Vikram’s Last Opening

Veera Dheera Sooran part 2 could not surpass Chiyaan Vikram’s last opening at the box office. In fact, it earned only 26% of his last opening. Thangalaan opened at the box office with a 13.3 crore collection on day 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 1 VS Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Debut Opening: To Earn At Least 260% Higher Than Superstar’s First Directorial!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News