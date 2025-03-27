Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has set the stage for a huge opening, and analysts have predicted that a lot of records will be broken by this Mollywood biggie. Interestingly, it will be much bigger than the debut day box office of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial innings as well!

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Day 1 As Director

Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Lucifer, and the film was a super hit at the box office! While it made huge returns on investment, bringing great profit to the table, it had a decent opening at the box office.

L2 Empuraan VS Lucifer Day 1 Box Office

While Lucifer had an opening day collection of 6.1 crore in India, L2: Empuraan is all set to bring a collection of 20 – 22 crore at the box office! Clearly, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new offering will bring at least 260% bigger opening than his debut opening day as a director.

Lucifer Budget & Collection

Lucifer was mounted on a very controlled budget of 25 crore at the box office. With a total collection of almost 65 crore in India in its lifetime, it churned out a profit of 40 crore, delivering a 160% return on investment!

In order to surpass Lucifer’s profit, L2: Empuraan needs to earn a total of 468 crore at the box office. The action thriller has been mounted on a budget of a reported 180 crore. So, while it needs 360 crore at the box office to be called a hit, it will still need 100 crore more than that to surpass the profits earned by Lucifer!

Will Prithviraj Sukumaran surpass the profits of his debut film after surpassing the opening day number of his directorial debut? Waiting for the official numbers to arrive!

