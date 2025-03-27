The Nani-backed Telugu legal drama, Court: State Vs A Nobody’s success is clearly one for the history books. The film has managed to cross 50 crores globally, which is a huge achievement. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 13th day.

Court: State Vs A Nobody Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 13

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 13th day, the Nani-backed film earned 88 lakhs*. This was a drop of around 16% since the movie amassed 16% on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 35.53 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the movie comes to 41.92 crores*. The film has earned a decent 9.7 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Court: State Vs A Nobody comes to 51.62 crores*.

With this, the film has managed to cross 50 crores on its 13th day. With this, the film has weaved a phenomenal success story. Even though the day-wise collections have reduced now, Court: State Vs A Nobody is fairly still garnering a positive word of mouth and is a super-hit.

It will be interesting to see whether Court: State Vs A Nobody manages to tick off any other milestones. Mounted at a budget of 10 crores, with its current India net collection of 35.53 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 25.53 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 255%. The movie is Tollywood’s second hit of 2025 after the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

About The Film

Court: State Vs A Nobody has been directed by Ram Jagadeesh. It stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vijai Bulganin.

