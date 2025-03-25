The Nani-backed Telugu legal drama Court: State vs A Nobody has witnessed a phenomenal success story. The film is still garnering a lot of organic love due to its riveting subject and realistic performances. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Court: State vs A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 11

According to the early estimates on Sacnilk, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 94 lakhs on its 11th day. This was a sharp drop of almost 71% since the film amassed 3.35 crores on its previous day. However, this does not affect the overall performance of the film since it has already attained a success verdict.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 33.29 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer amounts to 39.28 crores. While the film amassed 9.65 crores when it comes to the overseas collection.

The worldwide collection of Court: State vs A Nobody now stands at 48.93 crores. With this, the film now just needs 1.07 crores more to cross 50 crores. It seems like it will be able to reach this important milestone since it continues to gather a positive word of mouth and is in no mood to stop.

Court: State vs A Nobody is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 33.29 crores, its ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 23.29 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 232%. Produced by Nani, the movie has been directed by Ram Jagadeesh. It also stars Harsh Roshan, Sridevi and Sivaji in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

