Veera Dheera Sooran is all set to arrive in the theaters and eventually clash with too many films that are releasing in the Eid season! While it is L2: Empuraan in Malayalam, Mad Square, and Robinhood will be arriving in Telugu, and all of them will have to face Salman Khan’s Sikandar! Currently, only L2: Empuraaan is wreaking havoc with its ticket sales!

Coming to Chiyaan Vikram’s Tamil film, it has commenced its advance booking on BMS, but the pace of the film is too slow. In 24 hours, it could garner ticket pre-sales of only 5.17K, which is not a good number for a film releasing on March 27.

Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Advance Booking

As per reports, even the advance booking at the box office in Tamil Nadu is not up to the mark and is lurking way behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan! Coming to the ticket pre-sales on BMS, the film has a huge target to beat Chiyaan Vikram’s last theatrical release Thangalaan!

Thangalaan Ticket Pre-Sales

Chiyaan Vikram‘s Thangalaan registered a ticket pre-sale of 199K and is the 10th best ticket pre-sale for a Kollywood film in 2023 – 25 on BMS. It would be interesting to see of Chiyaan Vikram surpasses this number!

Veera Dheera Sooran VS Thangalaan Ticket Sales

In 1 day, Veera Dheera Sooran has managed to register 2.5% of the total ticket pre-sales registered by Thangalaan and has a long way to go to enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Tamil films on BMS.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Kollywood films on BMS for films that have been released in 2023 – 25.

Leo: 2.2 Million

Jailer: 1.19 Million

The GOAT: 1.19 Million

Vettaiyan: 706K

Vidaamuyarchi: 687K

Amaran: 628k

Indian 2: 626K

Kanguva: 386K

Raayan: 279K

Thangalaan: 199K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

